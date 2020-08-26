With over 55+ sessions, 110+ speakers and 2000 expected delegates, 16th MarCon is likely to be the largest marketing event this year in India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Prakash Javadekar will be the chief guest of 16th edition of Marketing Conclave, organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

The conclave, which is being held virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis on August 27 and 28, will focus on (a) rejuvenating consumer demand and creating new demand in semi-urban and rural areas among the 500 million plus internet users; b) creating new opportunities for Indian owned brands by leveraging digital technologies and c) bring back the Indian digital media business to its post global pandemic levels by ensuring the quality of the medium and expanding its outreach.

Some of the sessions at the Conclave would focus on “Post Pandemic New Reality”, “Reach of e-Commerce”, “Which Is the Best Suited Medium For 900 mn Indians?”, “Ensuring the Quality of Medium”, “Traditional Media: Pains and Pleasures of Transformation” , “Measurement & Matrices: Comparing Apples With Apples” etc.

The lead speakers from media and platforms at the Conference include Bharat Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Jagran New Media; Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express, Chairman, Digital Advertising Committee, IAMAI; Harsh Mariwala, founder & Chairman, Marico; Girish Agarwal, Director, Dainik Bhaskar Group; Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer, WPP; Nitin Paranjpe, Chief Operating Officer, Unilever, Kalli Purie – Group Editorial Director (Broadcast & New Media), India Today, Vipul Parekh – Co-founder, Bigbasket, Manvendra Singh Gohil, Former Crown Prince of Rajpipla Lakshya Trust, Ashish Bhasin, CEO APAC and Chairman India, Dentsu Aegis Network, Neha Dhupia, Indian Bollywood Actress, Anand Tiwari, Filmmaker, Amish Tripathi, Author, Bharat Bala, Indian Film Director, Satyan Gajwani, Vice-Chairman, Times Internet, Vivek Bhargava, DAN Performance Group, Dentsu Aegis Network, Co-Chair, Digital Advertising Committee, IAMAI, Ashish Bhasin – CEO APAC and Chairman India, Dentsu Aegis Network amongst others.

With over 55+ sessions, 110+ speakers and 2000 expected delegates, 16th MarCon is likely to be the largest marketing event this year in India.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta