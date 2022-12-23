Union Govt Approves One Rank One Pension Revision, To Benefit 25 Lakh Army Men

THE Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved the revision of the pension of Armed Forces Pensioners/family pensioners under One Rank One Pension (OROP) with effect from July 01, 2019.

"Pension of the past pensioners would be re-fixed on the basis of the average of minimum and maximum pension of Defence Forces retirees of the calendar year 2018 in the same rank with the same length of service," said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.

According to the official statement, the armed forces personnel retired up to June 30, 2019 {excluding pre-mature (PMR) retired with effect from July 01, 2014} will be covered under this revision.

"More than 25.13 lakh (including over 4.52 lakh new beneficiaries) Armed Forces Pensioners/family pensioners will be benefitted. Pension for those drawing above the average shall be protected. The benefit would also be extended to family pensioners, including war widows and disabled pensioners," said the official statement.

"Arrears will be paid in four half-yearly instalments. However, all the family pensioners, including those in receipt of Special/Liberalised Family Pension and Gallantry Award Winners, shall be paid arrears in one instalment," the statement added.

This step by the government is likely to attract youth to join armed forces.

As per the statement, the estimated annual expenditure for the implementation of the revision has been calculated as approx Rs 8,450 crore, including 31 per cent dearness relief. The same has been estimated over Rs 19,316 crore based on 17 per cent dearness allowance for the period from July 01, 2019 to June 30, 2021 and 31 percent for the period from July 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

"Arrears with effect from July 01, 2019 to June 30, 2022 have been calculated as approx Rs 23,638 crore as per the applicable dearness relief. This expenditure is over and above the ongoing expenditure on account of OROP," said the official notification.

The decision to implement OROP was taken by the Narendra Modi government on November 7, 2015 with benefits effective from July 1, 2014.

OROP was a long-standing demands of the armed forces and implies that retired soldiers of the same rank, who have retired after serving for the same length of service, will receive the same pension, irrespective of the date and year of their retirement.