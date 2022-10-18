Govt Hikes Minimum Support Price For All Six Rabi Crops | Details Here

WITH an aim to boost the production and income of the farmers, the government on Tuesday decided to hike the minimum support price (MSP) for all six Rabi (winter) crops for the current crop year. MSP is the rate at which the government buys grain from farmers. Currently, the government fixes MSPs for 23 crops grown in both Kharif and Rabi seasons.

According to an official release, the CCEA has approved an increase in MSPs for six rabi crops for the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) and the 2023-24 marketing season. The decision to increase the MSPs was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MSP for wheat, one of the major Rabi crops, has been hiked by Rs 110 to Rs 2,125 per quintal, while that of mustard has been increased by Rs 400 to Rs 5,450 per quintal for the current crop year. Wheat and mustard are major rabi crops. The cost of production of wheat is estimated at Rs 1,065 per quintal, the release said.

The MSP for Gram (chickpea) has been hiked by Rs 105 to Rs 5,335 per quintal, while the minimum support price for Barley has been hiked by Rs 100 to Rs 1,735. For Lentil (Masur), the MSP has been increased by a whopping Rs 500 to Rs 6,000. For Safflower, the MSP has been hiked by Rs 209 to Rs 5,650.

The actual MSP for wheat, barley, gram, masoor, rapeseed and mustard, and safflower during 2022-23 were at Rs 2,015, Rs 1,635, Rs 5,230, Rs 5,500, Rs 5,050, and Rs 5,441 per quintal, respectively.

"Our farmers left no stone unturned even during COVID, compared to 2014 govt procurement is more than double. We procured more and farmers' income was higher. This Govt has done it all. Production rose, MSPs hiked but compared globally, inflation kept under control," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said while announcing the decision.

"If you compare it to the rest of the world, inflation is high in countries where there was no inflation for 30-40 years. Compared to them, India is doing very well. The world has acknowledged it," Thakur added.

The decision taken by the Union Cabinet on Tuesday came a day after Centre released the 12th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi in the accounts of farmers via direct benefit transfer. Under the MSP mechanism, the government fixes the minimum price for crops. Even if prices of certain crops fall, the Centre still purchases them from farmers at the MSP to insulate them from losses.