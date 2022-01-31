New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present her fourth Union Budget on Tuesday. Along with Union Budget, the Railways Budget will also be presented, the sixth since Modi government had merged Railways Budget with Union Budget.

Railways Budget: What to expect?

The Centre is likely to increase the Rail budget by 15 to 20 per cent this year. With the Assembly elections in five states round the corner, the Centre can announce new railway facilities for the common passengers.

Indian Railways: General status of balance sheet

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Railways incurred a loss of Rs 26,338 crore in the last one year, following which the Railway this time is expected to increase its budget to around Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Last year, the Centre allocated a record budget of Rs 1,10,055 crore for the Railways.

Railways Budget: The electrification expectations

The Centre is most likely to propose the electrification of a record 7,000 km of railway track this time as part of its efforts to achieve complete electrification of broad-gauge railway lines by the end of 2023.



Railways Budget: Bullet train between Delhi and Varanasi?



There is also a possibility of the announcement of high-speed trains in the Budget. Plans are being made to strengthen the rail connectivity in the poll-bound states and metro cities. For this, the government can involve some private partners. A bullet train between New Delhi and Varanasi can also be announced in the Budget.

Significantly, the work of the first bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is already underway. Similarly, announcement of a bullet train on the Delhi-Howrah route is also expected in the Budget.

Announcements regarding semi-high speed trains on the Golden Quadrilateral route, expansion of Vande Bharat Express and new dedicated freight corridors are also expected.

As per the sources, the special focus in the Rail Budget will be on the Golden Quadrilateral Routes, on which the government can announce to run semi-high speed trains having a speed of 180 to 200 kmph. These trains will be like the Vande Bharat Express.

Railways Budget: North east to remain in special focus

In the Rail Budget, the Centre will also be focusing on the expansion of the rail network in the Northeast region. In the last Budget also, the Finance Minister had announced plans to build new DFC corridors for routes like East Coast, East-West and North-South.

Just before the Manipur elections, for the first time since Independence, a goods train reached Rani Gaidinliu railway station in Tamenglong district of Manipur. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has recently taken stock of the Jiribam-Imphal new line project in Manipur through an aerial survey. The project includes the longest tunnel in the country, which will connect Guwahati and Imphal.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated this year for various rail projects in the Northeast.

- With inputs from IANS

