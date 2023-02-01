Budget 2023: Jewellery, Electronic Items Likely To Get Dearer; What Becomes Cheaper, What's Costlier

Wed, 01 Feb 2023 08:40 AM IST
FINANCE Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday. Like every year, people are focused on how the Union Budget will affect their everyday expenses and affect the pocket of the common man. Meanwhile, several non-essential items are expected to get costlier in this fiscal year.
According to a report by the Economic Times, several non-essential items are expected to get costlier in this fiscal year. Private jets, helicopters, jewellery, high-end electronic items, high gloss paper and vitamins are among the 35 items expected to get dearer. The list of these non-essential items has been created upon recommendations by several ministries. Catch All Budget 2023 LIVE Updates Here
Ahead Of Union Budget 2023-24, A Look At What Got Cheaper And Costlier In 2022:
Here Is What Got Cheaper In 2022:
- Clothes
- Gemstones and diamonds
- Camera lens for cellular mobile phones
- Mobile phone chargers
- Frozen mussels- Frozen squids
- Asafoetida- Cocoa beans
- Methyl alcohol
- Acetic acid
- Chemicals needed for petroleum products
- Steel scrap
Here Is What Got Costlier In 2022:
- Umbrella
- Imitation Jewellery
- Single or multiple loudspeakers
- Headphones and earphones
- Smart meters- Solar cells
- Solar modules
- X-ray machines
- Parts of electronic toys