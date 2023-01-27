Budget 2023: What Happens After 'Halwa Ceremony' | All You Need To Know

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Halwa Ceremony ahead of the Lock-in process of the Budget preparation, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Image: ANI)

A FEW days have been left for Union Budget 2023, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. This year's Budget is significant for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as it will be the last full Budget of his government before the Lok Sabha Elections, scheduled to be held in 2024. The customary 'Halwa Ceremony' to mark the beginning of the compilation and printing of documents relating to the Budget was held on Thursday in the presence of Nirmala Sithraman.

What Is Halwa Ceremony?

The halwa ceremony is not just an occasion for finance ministry officials to share the sweet dish but also marks the beginning of the compilation and printing of documents relating to the Budget. This ceremony is held every before the "lock-in" process of officials begins.

Last year the ceremony could not be held owing to a covid outbreak. Instead, sweets were distributed among the core members of the team that prepared the budget.

What Is The 'lock-In' Period And When It Ends?

It is the process when the core members of the team who prepare the Budget move to a basement in the North Block, where they remain until the Finance Minister announces the budget in the Parliament. The moment Sitharaman tables the Budget, the lock-in period will conclude.

Is It A Paperless Budget This Year Too?

The Union Budget 2023–24 will be delivered in a paperless form, similar to the previous two Budgets, the Ministry of Finance announced Wednesday. In 2021, Finance Minister ditched Swadeshi ‘bahi khata’ and switched to a ‘Made In India’ tablet for the presentation of the Budget. The year also, Budget will be presented in a paperless form.

How To Download Budget Documents?

As many as 14 Budget documents will be made online this year. One can download the ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ to check all the Budget documents as they are uploaded with real-time information. The app will be accessible to Android and iOS users in both Hindi and English languages.

What Is The Link For Union Budget Mobile App?

The app can be downloaded from the official web portal of the Government of India. The link is – http://www.indiabudget.gov.in. One should note that all the documents will be uploaded online only after the Budget speech ends.