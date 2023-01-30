Budget 2023: Should Tax Slabs Be Revamped Amid Fears Of Global Recession? Expert Answers

AS TWO days left for Union Budget 2023-24, which will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday (February 1), various key sectors have been looking for big announcements from the Centre, apart from demand from individuals for tax relief.

Announcements on income tax relief are one of the foremost things that individual taxpayers are looking for from the Finance Minister this year. There are also demands of raising the deductions limit under Section 80C in the Union Budget 2023-23, compared with Rs 1.5 lakh currently.

This year's Budget is significant for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government as it will be the last full Budget of his government before the General Election in 2024. As the world's GDP is expected to slow down to 2.7 per cent in 2023 due to the global recession, the government has more challenges in hand.

The option before the Finance Minister could be limited with the main focus being enhanced capital expenditure to alleviate the hurdles bogging the economic growth and to provide reasonable disposable income in the hands of the common man to keep the consumption story intact.

Given the aforesaid backdrop, the Finance Minister would have a difficult decision to make when deciding whether to take into account the personal tax expectations of the average individual to increase spending capacity in light of inflation, a high cost of living, and a high rate of interest.

Here Are Some Of The Key Things To Watch Out For in Budget 2023:

Revamping Tax Slabs and Enhancing Basic Exemption & Standard Deduction Limits:

- “It would provide immense benefit to the lower income groups already riddled with debts on account of the pandemic and cost of living pressure if the basic exemption limit is increased to INR 5 lakhs from the present level of INR 2.5 lakhs. Another aspect could be increasing the standard deduction limit from the present INR 50,000 (which was announced in the interim budget of 2019) to INR 1,00,000. This would provide impetus to spending as well as saving by the common man," S Ravi, Former Chairman of the Bombay Stock Exchange said.

- "In the current personal tax regime, the tax rate is in the range of 5 per cent to 42.744 per cent for people earning more than INR 5 crores. It would be a welcoming move if a new slab is introduced and taxed at 25 per cent. It could be called wishful thinking, but revisiting the surcharge rate on personal taxes would be highly appreciated," he said.

80C, 80D Limit, and Children Education & Hostel Allowance Enhancement

- “It has been over a decade since the government left the 80C deduction limit untouched. To mobilize funds for investment in infrastructure spending through government investment mechanisms like the Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), and insurance premiums, one can wish for an increase in this deduction limit from the present INR 1.5 lakhs to INR 2.5 lakhs," S Ravi said.

- "The pandemic has further highlighted the need for adequate medical coverage. To boost investment in this segment as well as keep in view the steep rise in medical and hospitalization expenses, an increase in the deduction by INR 50000 would go a long way," he added.

- "The expense of the common man which has increased significantly over the years has been the cost of education. Increasing the children’s education and hostel allowance level from INR 100 and INR 200 respectively to INR 2000 and INR 5000 per child could be considered, as the tuition fees for educating children have been rising high, but the government has not considered raising the allowance for over 2 decades," S Ravi said.

- "In order to provide an engine to push the growth in the affordable housing and real estate sector as well as provide some relief to first-time home buyers under Section 24 (b) of the Income Tax Act, the maximum amount of deduction could be enhanced to INR 3 lakhs from the present INR 2 lakhs per financial year for a self-occupied property," he added further.