Union Budget 2023: Tax Slab Revision, Financial Aid To Women-Owned Businesses; Key Expectations Of Various Sectors

AS UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman prepares to present the Union Budget 2023-23 today, each sector has different expectations and demands before the next parliamentary elections in 2024. Notably, this will be Sitharaman's fourth consecutive budget. She is expected to deliver her budget speech at 11 a.m. today. Meanwhile, the finance minister will also attend the Union Cabinet meeting and then present the Union Budget 2023–24.

We, at Jagran English, have tried to look at a few major sectors/ segments and their demands.

IT SLAB

- Revision of tax slabs from the current exemption limit of Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh

- Increase the standard deduction from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh.

- Tax relief is expected on investments in FDs to make it more appealing.

Health

- Creating a universal health care system with strong public sector investment.

- Incentivising the develeopment of medico-cities in larger cities through capital incentives.

- Demands to create separate funds to incentivize research and development in the health sector.

Manufacturing

- Import duty reduction on lithium-ion battery raw materials

- More PLI schemes for various industry segments will boost "Make in India."

- Removal of basic custom import duties and taxes to boost the growth of the industry.

Agriculture

- Greater emphasis on research in agriculture input sectors, particularly in the fertiliser segment.

- A major boost in coverage of price support schemes

- A technological push in agriculture, with a focus on farm mechanization.

Start-Ups

- Demand for financial assistance to women-owned businesses

- The start-up ecosystem must rethink ESOP taxation, which requires taxation at the time of sale rather than vesting.

- Demands for tax breaks and reduced red tape.

The budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday (January 31) with the president's address. This year's budget session is going to have 27 sittings until April 6, with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The first part of the budget session is scheduled to conclude on February 13, and the Parliament will reconvene for the second part of the budget session on March 12. It will conclude on April 6.