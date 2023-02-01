Union Budget 2023 Provides Rs 19,518 Cr For All Metro Projects, Delhi-Meerut RRTS Project Fund Reduced

Close to Rs 20,000 Cr have been allocated for all metro projects in major cities of India.

WITH several metro projects currently under construction in multiple major cities of India, the government of India has hiked the provision for these projects with an allocation of Rs 19,518 Crore in the Union Budget for 2023-2024 financial year.

"Our vision for the 'Amrit Kaal' includes technology-driven and knowledge-based economy with strong public finances, and a robust financial sector. To achieve this, Jan Bhagidari through Sabka Saath Sabka Prayas is essential," Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister said in her Budget speech that she delivered in Parliament.

The budget makes a provision for the budgetary outlay of Rs 19,518 Crore for all metro projects currently underway in the country, a senior official was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

In the previous financial year, the Centre had allocated Rs 19,130 Crore for all underconstruction metro projects but when the revised estimates were released it was seen that the actual expenditure for this purpose was only Rs 15,628 Crore, according to budget documents.

Stepping away from the conventional practice of just the Delhi Metro announcing the budget for all metro projects, in the past few years, the Finance Minister has taken up the cudgels of doing so, a senior official quoted by PTI informed. This year was no exception.

The Centre would be allocating the provided sum by way of equity investment of Rs 4,471 Crore, subordinate debt of Rs 1,324 Crore, and pass through assistance of Rs 13,723 Crore.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will be receiving Rs 3,596 Crore for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project. This marks a significant drop of around 23 per cent from the allocation made in the previous budget in financial year 2022-2023. That budget saw the Central government providing Rs 4,710 Crore to the NCRTC.

The RRTS project is being constructed in the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. Construction in the project is currently underway at several locations. The NCRTC informed, in a statement released after the budget announcement, that stations on the route are now taking shape. Specially those stations that are in the priority section.

