Union Budget 2023: PM Modi Will Meet Economists And Experts To Review Economy, Future Measures

Ahead of the Union Budget 2023, which is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament on February 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a meeting with economists and sectoral experts at NITI Aayog on Friday.

In the meeting, Prime Minister Modi will review the current state of the economy and discuss measures to accelerate growth which is estimated to fall to 7 per cent, news agency PTI reported quoting a senior government official.

The meeting will also be attended by several Union ministers, the official said.

India may lose the tag of fastest-growing major economy as the growth rate at a slower rate of 7 per cent in the current fiscal ending March 2023.

The 7 per cent expansion projected in the first official estimate released by the statistics ministry compares with 8.7 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2021-22, according to PTI reports.

The forecast is much below the government's earlier projection of 8-8.5 per cent growth. However, it remains above the Reserve Bank's projection of 6.8 per cent. If the forecast comes true, India's GDP growth will be lower than Saudi Arabia's expected 7.6 per cent expansion.

India's GDP growth in the July-September quarter at 6.3 per cent was lower than the 8.7 per cent growth rate of Saudi Arabia.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the 2023-24 Budget in Parliament on February 1, 2023. With focus on micro, small and medium enterprises, the Union budget is expected to propose an industrial area development scheme. It may allocate funds to not only expand and upgrade existing industrial areas with common infrastructure but also develop new industrial areas.

The focus on MSMEs comes as these businesses have been adversely hit by high inflation and input costs along with a slowdown in exports and prospects of a global recession.