Union Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman Allocates Rs 10,000 Cr To Urban Infrastructure Development Fund

UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that an Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) will be set up to build up infrastructure in tier-2 and tier-3 cities with an annual allocation of Rs 10,000 crore.

While announcing the Budget 2023-24, Sitharaman informed that states will be encouraged to leverage resources from the grants of the 15th Finance Commission, as well as existing schemes, to adopt appropriate user charges while accessing the UIDF.

"Like the RIDF, an Urban Infrastructure Development Fund will be established through the use of priority sector lending shortfall," she said, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

She also mentioned that the National Housing Bank will manage UIDF, which will be established on the lines of the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF). According to her, the funds will be used by public agencies to create urban infrastructure in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Ties-2 cities are those which have a population between 50,000 and 1,00,000, meanwhile, cities with a population of 20,000 to 50,000 fall under the category of tier-3 cities.

Sitharaman also said that urban planning reforms will be encouraged to facilitate transformation into "sustainable cities of tomorrow".

"This means efficient use of land resources, adequate resources for urban infrastructure, transit-oriented development, enhanced availability and affordability of urban land, and opportunities for all," she said.

"Enhanced focus will be provided for scientific management of dry and wet waste," she added.

The government will also set up 500 new "waste-to-wealth" plants under GOBARdhan (Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan) scheme with an aim of promoting a circular economy, announced Sitharaman.

It will include 200 compressed biogas plants, including 75 plants in urban areas and 300 community or cluster-based plants at a total investment of Rs 10,000 crore.

"In due course, a 5 per cent compressed bio-gas mandate will be introduced for all organisations marketing natural and bio-gas. For the collection of bio-mass and distribution of bio-manure, appropriate fiscal support will be provided," she added.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Budget 2023-24, Debashish Biswas, Partner, Deloitte India, said, "Infrastructure capital expenditure increased by 33 per cent over the last year -- continued focus on infrastructure development will enable economic growth as well as create more employment. Huge capital expenditure in infrastructure will create a great multiplier effect for the economy."

According to J Kumar Infraprojects Managing Director Kamal Gupta, the 2023-24 budget will go down in history as a memorable one for the country's infrastructure sector with a record allocation of Rs 10 lakh crore.

Commenting on the infrastructure sector, Infra. Market co-founder Aaditya Sharda said that the Union Budget will have a hard-hitting impact on the infrastructure sector and the economy.

(With inputs from ANI)