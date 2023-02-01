Union Budget 2023: New Airports, Helipads, Water Aero Drones Among Measures To Boost Regional Air Connectivity

UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced the Budget 2023-24. During her speech in the session, she also said that 50 additional airports, helipads, water aero drones, and advanced landing grounds will be revived to improve regional air connectivity in the country, including several other big announcements.

"50 additional airports, helipads, water aero drones, and advanced landing grounds will be revived to improve regional air connectivity," she announced in Lok Sabha.

The Budget speech began that began at 11 am, and was presented in paperless form, like the earlier two Union Budgets, however, it holds more significance as the country will be witnessing Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024.

According to the tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with ministers of state Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad and Finance Secretary T V Somanathan called on President Droupadi Murmu.

This is the fifth budget presented by the union finance minister. The session began on Tuesday with President's address, subsequently tabling the Economic Survey for 2022-23. The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year (2023-24) commenced on October 10.

The Economic survey noted that India's GDP is likely to grow in the range of 6 to 6.8 per cent in the coming financial year 2023-24. This is in comparison to the estimated 7 per cent this fiscal and 8.7 per cent in 2021-22.

(With inputs from ANI)