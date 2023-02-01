Budget 2023: Income Tax Rebate Limit Increased From Rs 5 lakh To Rs 7 lakh Under New Regime

UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced an increase in the income tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime. She added that the new tax regime will now be the default tax regime.

"The new tax rates are 0 to Rs 3 lakhs - nil, Rs 3 to 6 lakhs - 5 per cent, Rs 6 to 9 Lakhs - 10 per cent, Rs 9 to 12 Lakhs - 15 per cent, Rs 12 to 15 Lakhs - 20 per cent and above 15 Lakhs - 30 per cent," Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister also proposed to change the tax structure in this regime by reducing the number of tax slabs to 5 and increasing the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh. The Average processing time for income tax returns was reduced from 93 days to 16 days.

"I introduced in 2020, the new personal income tax regime with 6 income slabs, starting from Rs 2.5 Lakhs. I propose to change the tax structure in this regime by reducing the number of slabs to 5 and increasing the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 Lakhs," Sitharaman added.

For pensioners, the finance minister announced extending the benefit of the standard deduction to the new tax regime. "A person earning Rs 9 lakh a year will now be paying just Rs 45,000 instead of Rs. 60,000 currently. Similarly, a person earning Rs 15 lakh will now pay only 10 per cent of this as tax," the FM said while presenting the Union Budget in Parliament.

This Budget hoped to build on the foundation laid in the previous Budget, and the blueprint drawn for India@100. Finance Minister unveiled the Union budget for fiscal 2023-24 with aims to boost growth amid concerns about the impact of the global slowdown on the Indian economy. While presenting the Budget 2023, the Finance Minister said this is the first Budget in "Amrit Kaal".