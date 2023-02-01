Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman Revamps Credit Guarantee Scheme With Rs 9,000 Cr For MSMEs

IN ORDER to boost the major economic growth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that the existing credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs will be revamped with an infusion of Rs 9,000 crore. Sitharaman also said that the revamped credit guarantee scheme will allow collateral-free credit of Rs 2 lakh crores and it will be effective April 1, 2023.

"Last year, I proposed extending the credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs. I am happy to announce that the revamped scheme will take effect from April 1, 2023, through an infusion of Rs 9,000 crores in the corpus,” Finance Minister said in the Parliament.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) enterprises are considered the fast-expanding and dynamic sectors of the Indian economy. It is also considered the critical and the backbone of the Indian economy that makes up for about 45 per cent of the country’s total manufacturing output, 40 per cent of exports, and almost 35 per cent of the national GDP.

Here Is Budget Allocation For MSME In 2022:

Last Year, in Budget 2022, Finance Minister announced that Udyam, e-shram, NCS and ASEEM portals will be interlinked. 130 lakh MSMEs provided additional credit under Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and extended it till March 2023. Presenting her fourth Budget, Sitharaman said the cover of the scheme will be expanded by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore. In 2021, Finance Minister launched ECLGS worth Rs 20 lakh crore to assist the MSMEs affected by Covid.

Rs 2 lakh Crore additional credit for Micro and Small Enterprises was facilitated under the Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE). Raising and Accelerating the MSME performance (RAMP) programme with an outlay of Rs 6000 crore was rolled out. One of the major announcements in Budget 2022 was the increase in budgetary allocation for MSMEs from Rs 15,699.65 crore in 2021 to Rs 21,422 crore in 2022 ( up by 26.71 per cent).