Budget 2023: Sitharaman Says Indian Economic Growth Highest Among All Major Economies | Top Quotes

FINANCE Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday unveiled the Union budget for fiscal 2023-24 which aims to boost growth amid concerns about the impact of the global slowdown on the Indian economy. While presenting the Budget 2023, the Finance Minister said this is the first Budget in "Amrit Kaal".

Addressing her sppech in Parliament, Sitharaman also said that the Indian economy is on the right track, and heading towards a bright future.

Following Are The Key Highlights Of The Annual Budget:

- Personal income-tax: Income tax rebate extended on income up to Rs 7 lakhs in the new tax regime.

- Monthly Income Scheme limit doubled to Rs 9 lakh and Rs 15 lakh for joint accounts.

- To provide support to 47 lakh youths in 3 years, a Direct Benefit Transfer under a pan India national apprenticeship scheme will be rolled out.

- Allocation for PM Awas Yojna increased by 66 per cent to over Rs 79,000 crore.

- Tribals to get Rs 15,000 crore over next three years for safe housing, sanitation, drinking water, and electricity

- Credit guarantee for MSMEs - Rs 9000 crores infused in the corpus which will allow additional collateral-free credit of Rs 2 lakh crores; to be effective from 1st April 2023: FM Sitharaman

- Over the next 3 years, one crore farmers will get assistance to adopt natural farming. 10,000 bio-input resource centres will be set up.

- Rs 35,000 crores priority capital for the energy transition; Battery storage to get viability gap funding.

- A capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh cr for Railways in the next financial year.

- Agricultural credit target increased to Rs 20 lakh crore.

- Senior Citizens' Savings Scheme deposit limit raised to Rs 30 lakh from Rs 15 lakh.

- Capital investment outlay being increased by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crores, which would be 3.3 per cent of GDP.

- Finance Minister said the economy is growing the fastest among major economies and it has become the fifth-largest economy in the world in the last nine years.