Union Budget 2023: Kerala Leads States' Objection To Lowered Borrowing Limit

KERALA Finance Minister KN Balagopal, on Thursday, said that the Centre’ policy of reducing the borrowing capacity of states is a “wrong policy” and that it will adversely impact his state’s economy. The Union Budget for financial year 2023-2024 limits the states borrowing capacity to 3.5 per cent of their Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) from an earlier limit of 5 per cent. Bihar Finance Minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has said that the limit should be 4 per cent, while Tamil Nadu has also demanded that the borrowing capacity should be higher.

Balagopal also claimed that Kerala has not yet completely recovered from the aftermath of the Covid pandemic and the back-to-back natural disasters that have wreaked havoc in the state. Meanwhile, the Kerala Economic Review 2022, which was presented in the state assembly today, showed that the state’s growth rate has increased to 12 per cent. That marks a significant increase from the -8.43 per cent growth rate in financial year 2020-21, pandemic induced lockdown year.

"The cutting down of the borrowing capacity of states to three per cent from the previous five per cent will adversely impact the state's economy," Balagopal said, as quoted by news agency PTI, during Question Hour.

Balagopal also informed that the Union Budget has included loans taken under special purpose vehicles like Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board and Kerala Social Security Pension Limited. He also explained that most of the loans taken by the state are spent for infrastructural development and reduce the borrowing capacity will derail some of these critical infrastructure projects.

He informed that the state is trying its level best to find funding for these projects apart from borrowing by increasing tax and non-tax revenue, reducing unwanted expenses, and mobilising resources in an efficient manner. Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, along with him has written letters to the Finance Minister and the Prime Minister in this regard but no “favourable steps” have been taken yet, he alleged.

State of Kerala’s economy

Compared to the national economy which grew only 8.7 per cent in financial year 2021-22, Kerala’s growth rate is impressed, according to figures provided by the economic review.

“The Sectoral composition of growth reveals positive impact across sectors. Agriculture and allied sectors registered a very credible growth of 4.64 per cent in 2021-22 compared to 0.24 per cent in 2020-21. This is the highest growth rate recorded since 2012-13. For the same period, the Industry Sector growth increased to 3.87 per cent from (-)2.82 per cent,” the review said, as quoted by Indian Express.

According to the review even as the state was posting good growth in its manufacturing, chemicals, and electrical sectors since 2016-17, the Covid pandemic induced lockdown severely impacted this growth tragectory. The setback had pulled down growth rates which had only now started to improve, the review said.

The economic review noted that the recovery in the services sector in the state is “stand out” feature as it has grown by 17.3 per cent in financial year 2021-22, compared to -14.44 per cent in the lockdown year of 2020-21.

