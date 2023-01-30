Budget 2023: What Railway Passengers Expect From This Year's Budget

AS THE countdown begins for Union Budget 2023-24, which is scheduled to be tabled on February 1, different sector industries, investors and citizens across a wide spectrum of society have put forward their expectations.

Budget 2023 will be to be the last full Budget of the PM Modi government in its second term as the next Lok Sabha election due in April-May of 2024. Like the previous two Union Budgets, this year's Budget will also be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in paperless form.

Here Are The Railway Passengers' Expectations:

- "The Railways should see that train fares don't go up. Also, the fare increases over the last few years should be controlled. While the rate of platform tickets has been reduced from Rs 50 to Rs 10, we want it to be reduced further," MD Sanjay, a passenger, quoted by news agency ANI at Patna junction, said.

- Citizens also expressed their excitement for the upcoming 2023-24 Budget with the hope of more reforms in it. Many citizens are hopeful of the government introducing the Bullet Train project soon.

- "The Railways still need to pay a lot of attention to the cleanliness of the trains. Also, the trains that were stopped at the time of Covid should be made operational again," said Rajan Kumar, another passenger.

- Regular railway passengers also demanded an increase in the number of trains across the country.

- Meanwhile, students have also demands and hope for this year's Budget as they said Railways should run separate trains to make it easier for them to appear for outstation exams. They said they often have to travel to other cities to sit for competitive or other exams and find it tough to book seats in regular passenger trains.

- Women passengers said the Railway authorities should strive more to ensure their safety.

- Passengers further said the Railway Budget should also focus on ensuring the provision of better food in trains.

-Meanwhile, railway passengers in Delhi has more expectation of budgetary funds that will be allocated for passenger safety and cleanliness. "I want the government to ensure passenger security and they should also invest more money in securing the railway network and making it less prone to accidents. The number and frequency of trains should also increase," Deepak Sharma, a passenger at New Delhi Railway station, said.

Bhawana Sharma, another commuter at New Delhi Railway station, said the safety and security of women passengers should be the main focus of this year's Budget. "Women's hygiene on trains should also be in focus. I feel the trains don't have enough facilities for parents who travel with their children. There is no secure facility for a mother to breastfeed her child. Such facilities should be introduced on priority," she said.