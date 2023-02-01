Budget 2023: When And Where To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech Live

Union Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Budget today at 11 am in Parliament. (Image Credits: Pallav Paliwal)

FINANCE Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2023 on Wednesday at 11 am. This will be her fifth straight Budget. This will be PM Modi's last full Budget. Next year, it will present an interim Budget as General Election is scheduled to be held in 2024. On Tuesday, Sitharaman also tabled the Economic Survey 2022-23 in Parliament. It pegged the baseline gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for FY24 at 6.5 per cent.

When And Were To Watch Budget 2023

- The Union Budget 2023 can be watched on Wednesday on Sansad TV.

- It will also be shown on the YouTube channel of Sansad TV. Moreover, the budget session can be viewed at www.indiabudget.gov.in.

- The Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also telecast the Budget Speech on its YouTube

When The LIVE Streaming Of Union Budget 2023 Will Start?

- The LIVE streaming of Budget 2023 on all YouTube channels will start at 11:00 am.

How To Download The Budget And Finance Bill Of Union Budget 2023

- Union Budget’s 14 documents, including the Annual Financial Statement or Budget, Demand for Grants (DG), and Finance Bill will be available on the "Union Budget Mobile App"

- The app will be accessible on both the Android and iOS operating systems and is bilingual (English and Hindi).