Union Budget 2023: Centre Announces Mission To Eradicate Sickle Anemia By 2047, New Pharma Project For Health Sector

The Union Budget 2023 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday in the Parliament. A new programme to promote research and innovation in pharma through centers of excellence was announced by the minister during the Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the establishment of 157 new nursing colleges to improve the nurse-patient ratio. “157 new nursing colleges will be established in co-locations with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014,” added Sitharaman.

The central government also announced its plan to put a plan into place and eradicate sickle anemia by 2047. State-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) labs will be made available for private-sector research and development to encourage collaborative work.

Nirmala Sitharaman also announced a new programme to promote research and innovation in pharma through centers of excellence.

“The mission will entail awareness creation, universal screening of seven crore people in the age group of 0-40 years in effective tribal areas and counseling through collaborative efforts of central ministries and State governments,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament.

In another announcement, facilities of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) labs will also be made available for private R&D (research and development) teams to encourage collaborative work. A new programme will also be put into place to promote research and innovation in pharma through centers of excellence.

The Budget 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 focused majorly on the healthcare sector of the country. With the Union Budget 2023-24, the central government is seeking to lower its fiscal deficit to support the Indian economy, which is caught in the global slowdown. The government has offered several new incentives for investment and has also stepped up state spending.

Union Budget 2023-24 will be the last full-fledged of PM Narendra Modi's government before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Just like the last two years, the Union Budget was delivered in paperless form this year.