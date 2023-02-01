Union Budget 2023: From Railways To Education, Biggest Announcements Across Different Sectors

Union Budget 2023: Capital investment outlay to be increased by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore (Reuters image used for representation)

THE UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday made some major announcements in different sectors including railways, health, education and several others, during the ongoing Budget 2023-24 session.

Take a look at some major allocations to different sectors:

- With Rs 2.4 lakh crore capital outlay provided for railways, it is the highest-ever allocation since 2013-14.

- Allocation for PM Awas yojana also witnessed an increase of 66 per cent to more than Rs 79,000 crore.

- Agricultural credit target rose to Rs 20 lakh crore.

- Rs 15,000 crore have been allocated for safe housing, sanitation, drinking water, and electricity for scheduled tribes over next three years.

- Capital investment outlay to be increased by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore, to be 3.3 per cent of GDP fiscal 2024.

- 50 destinations will be choosen through challenge mode for tourism.

- 100 critical transport projects including additional airports, heliports, etc will be revived.

- Rs 35,000 crore have been allocated for energy transitionto net-zero emission goals.

- Battery energy storage systems of 4000 MWh will be supported

- 39,000 compliances to be reduced for the ease of doing business.

- Rs 1 crore farmers will get assistance to adopt natural farming.

- 30 Skill India International centres will be set up across different states.

- Computerisation of 63,000 credit societies with Rs 2,516 crore

- 38,000 teachers will be recruited for Ekalavya Model Residential Schools in next 3 years

- 157 new nursing colleges in core locations will be opened, mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047.

- 100 labs for making apps with the use of 5g technology o be set up in engineering institutions.

- Rs 1 crore farmers will be assisted to adopt natural farming

- 3 centres for excellence for AI will set up in top educational institutes with an aim of "Make AI in India", "Make AI Work For India".

- 100 per cent of sewers and septic tanks from manhole to machine hole mode will be anabled in all cities and towns