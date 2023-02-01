Union Budget 2023: From Railways To Education, Biggest Announcements Across Different Sectors

Updated: Wed, 01 Feb 2023 12:52 PM IST
THE UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday made some major announcements in different sectors including railways, health, education and several others, during the ongoing Budget 2023-24 session.
Take a look at some major allocations to different sectors:
- With Rs 2.4 lakh crore capital outlay provided for railways, it is the highest-ever allocation since 2013-14.
- Allocation for PM Awas yojana also witnessed an increase of 66 per cent to more than Rs 79,000 crore.
- Agricultural credit target rose to Rs 20 lakh crore.
- Rs 15,000 crore have been allocated for safe housing, sanitation, drinking water, and electricity for scheduled tribes over next three years.
- Capital investment outlay to be increased by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore, to be 3.3 per cent of GDP fiscal 2024.
- 50 destinations will be choosen through challenge mode for tourism.
- 100 critical transport projects including additional airports, heliports, etc will be revived.
- Rs 35,000 crore have been allocated for energy transitionto net-zero emission goals.
- Battery energy storage systems of 4000 MWh will be supported
- 39,000 compliances to be reduced for the ease of doing business.
- Rs 1 crore farmers will get assistance to adopt natural farming.
- 30 Skill India International centres will be set up across different states.
- Computerisation of 63,000 credit societies with Rs 2,516 crore
- 38,000 teachers will be recruited for Ekalavya Model Residential Schools in next 3 years
- 157 new nursing colleges in core locations will be opened, mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047.
- 100 labs for making apps with the use of 5g technology o be set up in engineering institutions.
- 3 centres for excellence for AI will set up in top educational institutes with an aim of "Make AI in India", "Make AI Work For India".
- 100 per cent of sewers and septic tanks from manhole to machine hole mode will be anabled in all cities and towns