From Prostitution To Owning Pets, Weird Taxes Levied On People Around The World

UNION Budget for the 2023-2024 financial year is going to be released on Wednesday, February 1. The middle class will be hooked to news channels and newspapers to know how they will be taxed for the year ahead. With the new tax scheme, the Indian government had tried to simplify India’s tax regime, which has often been described as cumbersome. Interestingly though, the fine reading of the new tax regime was not much of a hit with the general population as a majority of the country chose to stick with the old tax scheme.

This fact is not lost on the government and there is wide anticipation that it may tweak the scheme to make it more attractive but so far the people have voted with their wallets. However, the tax scheme of the Government of India still remains far from what can be termed - ‘weird’. There is no dearth of such taxes in the rest of the world though.

Also Watch:

Here are some of the world’s weirdest taxes:

Tax on prostitution

S*x work or prostitution is a legal profession in Germany. Consequently, like all legal trades, individuals engaged in this profession also have to pay taxes to run their business. This tax, introduced in 2004, requires all s*x workers to pay 150 Euros per month. Individuals who are engaged in this profession for part time have to pay 6 Euros for each day’s work. Reportedly, the German government earns 1 million Euros by of taxes on prostitution.

Bachelor tax

There are quite a few instances of such a taxes on unmarried men. Julius Caesar in England in 1695, Peter the Great of Russia in 1702, and Italy’s Mussolini as late as 1924 had introduced a bachelor tax in their countries. Mussolini’s fascist Italy would collect tax from all unmarried men between the age of 21 and 50.

Special tax on buying or selling cards

The deep south state of Alabama is infamous for many things but nonsensical taxes? One does not expect that from this state considering the deep hatred conservatives harbour for taxes. However, it does have a weird tax that is quite irrational. The state charges 10 cents for every pack of cards bought and those selling cards are taxed $2 per pack.

Tattoo tax

Another state from the deep south has found place on this list with its tax on tattoos, body piercing, or electrolysis treatments. These activities are taxed at 6 per cent sales tax.

Ice Tax

Arizona in the US also has a weird tax on its citizens but it is not quite irrational. Arizonians have to pay a special tax on buying ice. See, it is a very hot and arid state and therefore getting, storing, and transporting ice here is a very carbon intensive and wasteful process. To discourage people from buying ice, the state charges a tax on it.

Pet tax

A handful of Indian states also have their own share of weird taxes. One such state is Punjab, which taxes its citizens for owning pets or domestic animals. There are two categories of animals, the possession of which attracts separate tax. The first category is of small animals like - dogs, cats, sheep, pig, and deers. Owners of these animals have to pay Rs. 250 annually. The second category (the owners of these animals have to pay Rs 500 annually) is of elephant, cow, camel, buffalo, and ox.

Fat tax

In Denmark citizens have to pay a tax on the fat they consume with their food. Food products that have over 2.3 per cent saturated fat in them attract a tax. Hungary also has similar laws to curb cases of obesity and heart attacks.

In India Kerala too has similar taxes on junk food items. Restaurants that serve junk food items like burger, pizza, and pasta have to pay a 14.5 per cent tax.

Tax on flushing toilets

Another American state, but this time in the Northeast, of Maryland taxes its citizens for flushing their toilets. Yes, tax for flushing toilets. This state imposes a fee of $60 to the people of Maryland, USA, for flushing their toilet. The money collected from the tax is used for the Chesapeake Bay Restoration Program.