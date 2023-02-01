Union Budget 2023 To Be Presented By FM Nirmala Sitharaman At 11 AM; Check Complete Schedule

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran at Parliament House on the first day of Budget Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2023 on Wednesday, February 1, in Lok Sabha. The Budget will lay down a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government for fiscal year 2023-24. The statements of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003, on the macroeconomic framework, medium-term fiscal policy, and fiscal strategy will also be laid down by the finance minister.

Further, the Finance Bill 2023 will be introduced by Finance Minister Sitharaman in the Lower House. Follow Union Budget 2023 LIVE Updates

Here's a look at the Budget day schedule:

8.40 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will come out of her official residence and will go to the Finance Ministry's office in North Block. She will take a copy of the 2023 Budget from the Finance Ministry's office and leave for Parliament.

9.00 am: Sitharaman will come out of Gate No. 2 of the Ministry of Finance at 9 am. After this, there will be a photo session of the officials of the Finance Ministry and the finance minister with the budget.

9.25: After exiting the Finance Ministry, FM Sitharaman will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek the approval of the President on the budget. There she will meet President Draupadi Murmu. During this, President Murmu will give his formal approval to the budget.

10.00 am: After taking approval from President Droupadi Murmu, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reach Parliament with the budget.

10.10 am: On reaching Parliament, FM Sitharaman will hold a meeting with the Union Cabinet. In this meeting, official approval will be taken from the Cabinet for the budget.

11.00 am: FM Nirmala Sitharaman will present the General Budget in Parliament at 11 am and will start speaking about it.

3.00 pm: After presenting the budget in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference at 3 pm. In this, first she will tell the main points on the announcements of the budget. After this she will answer the questions of journalists.