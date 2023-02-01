Union Budget 2023: Allocation For MGNREGA Slashed By 30 Per Cent To Rs 61,032 Cr

THE BUDGET allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) has been reduced by 30 per cent to Rs 61,032.65 crore for 2023-24 in the Union Budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday. The Minister said the Union budget for fiscal 2023-24 will aim to boost growth amid concerns about the impact of the global slowdown on the Indian economy.

This is 30 per cent less than the revised estimate of Rs 89,154.65 crore for 2022-23. It is the second straight cut in the scheme's budgetary allocation, as in the 2022-23 budget also, the MGNREGA's budgetary allocation had been cut by 25 per cent to Rs 73,000 crore from the revised estimate of Rs 98,000 crore, IANS reported.

The MGNREGA was introduced in 2005 through a Parliamentary Act, and earmarks one-third of rural jobs for women. This job guarantee scheme offers 100 days of wage-based employment every fiscal to each rural household across the country.

Over the years, the scheme has come across as a game-changer, as lakhs of rural households have gained employment through it. During the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, lakhs of migrant workers found work under it when they were forced to return to their native places.

Giving tax relief to common people the Finance Minister announced that the rebate limit of Personal Income Tax is to be increased to Rs 7 lakh from the current Rs 5 lakh in the new tax regime. Thus, persons in the new tax regime with income up to Rs 7 lakh are not to pay any tax. Tax structure in the new personal income tax regime, introduced in 2020 with six income slabs, to change by reducing the number of slabs to five and increasing the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh.

Meanwhile, presenting the Union Budget 2023, Sitharaman pegged the fiscal deficit target for 2023-24 at 5.9 per cent of GDP. The Finance Minister said that the government intends to bring the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent of GDP by the financial year 2025-26.