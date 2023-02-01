Union Budget 2023 Allocates Over Rs 1,200 Crore For Salaries, Travel Expenses Of Cabinet Ministers And Other Expenditures

The Union Budget has allocated over Rs 1,200 Crores for the salary, travel and sumptuary expenses.

PAYING salaries, sumptuary and travel by Cabinet Ministers is an expensive affair. The Union Budget 2023, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, set aside Rs 1,258.68 Crore for this expenditure and also to entertain the foreign dignitaries and state guests.

The day to day functioning and operations of the Prime Minister’s Office, National Security Council Secretariat, Principal Scientific Advisor’s office, and the Secretariat assistance to former governors are all covered under this amount that was allocated today.

However, the largest chunk of this amount has been reserved for the use of the Council of Ministers. Rs 832.81 Crore has been earmarked for paying salaries, sumptuary, and travel allowances for the Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State, and even former Prime Ministers (most of whom are dead). The budgetary provision includes the special extra-session flight operations for VVIPs.

The amount also includes Rs 185.7 Crore for the National Security Council Secretariat, so that it can meet its administrative expenses. The Principal Scientific Advisor’s office will also receive nearly Rs 100 Crore. This allocation will enable it to meet the administrative expenses of the National Research Foundation.

The Cabinet Secretariat will receive around Rs 72 Crore. This sum is allocated with the expectation of being utilised for the upkeep of Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and for the meeting the administrative expenses of the Secretariat itself.

The PMO’s kitty will receive an amount of approximately Rs 63 Crore from the total allocation so that one of the most important offices in the country can meet its administrative expenses.

Around Rs 7 Crore are expected to be spent on hosting, providing hospitality, and entertainment to foreign dignitaries and state guests. The Centre spends this money on arranging hospitality and entertainment at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on behalf of the Vice President and Prime Minister. While also receiving guests on National Days, Investiture, and ceremonies for the presentation of credentials.

Former Governors of the different states and Union Territories, who serve as the ceremonial head of states, are assisted by the Secretariat. Rs 1.8 Crore have been allocated for this purpose.

(With agency inputs)