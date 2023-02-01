Union Budget 2023: A Look At Budgetary Allocation To Ministries And Schemes

UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2023–2024 to Parliament on February 1, 2023. Terming this as the "first budget of the Amrit Kaal," the finance minister made some major announcements in different sectors, including railways, health, and education, among others.

Here's a look at the budget allocation for specific ministries.

Ministry of Defence: The defence budget for the year 2023-24 is hiked by 12.95 percent, from Rs 5.25 lakh crore to Rs 5.94 lakh crore. Sitharaman said that the budget has been hiked to allow the military to develop, buy advanced weapon systems that also include fighter jets, submarines, and tanks.

Ministry of Road: Transport and Highways: The Union Budget on Wednesday allocated Rs 2.70 lakh crore to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. This year's budget allocation is 30 percent higher than the estimate of Rs 1.99 lakh crore for 2022–23.

Ministry of Railways: The ministry has been allocated Rs 2.41 lakh crore.

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution: In the budget, the ministry has been 2.06 lakh crore.

Ministry of Home Affairs: The ministry has received 1.96 lakh crores of rupees in the budget.

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers: In the budget, the ministry has got 1.78 lakh crore rupees.

Ministry of Rural Development: The Union government has allocated Rs. 1.60 lakh crore to the rural development ministry.

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare: 1.25 lakh crores of rupees have been allocated to the ministry in the 2022-2023 budget.

Ministry of Communications: The central government has allocated Rs 1.23 lakh crore.

Besides ministries, here is the list of schemes and the budget allocated to them (in Rs. crores).

Development of Pharmaceutical Industry- Rs 1,250

Jal Jeeven Mission- Rs 70,000

Eklavya Model Residential Schools- Rs 5,943

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Rs 79, 590

Scheme For Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of EV's (FAME): Rs 5,172

North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme- Rs 2,491