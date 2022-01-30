New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Indian economy’s trajectory remains steady on the path of growth. With World Bank projecting India’s growth at 8.7 per cent for 2022-23, the projected economic growth rate of near and above 9 per cent is likely to be a distinguishing feature of Economic Survey scheduled to be presented on Monday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Economic Survey 2020-21, released in January last year, had projected GDP growth of 11 per cent during the current financial year ending March 2022.

Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran is also scheduled to address a press conference at 3:45 PM on Monday following the presentation of Economic Survey by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the parliament.

What is an Economic Survey all about?

The Economic Survey is government’s report card of its performance on the economic front. It is tabled in both houses of the parliament by Union Finance Minister, usually a day before the presentation of the Union Budget. It also reviews the developments that took place in the economy over the past financial year.

The Economic Survey document comprises of Volume I, Volume II and the statistical appendix.

These volumes carry the details about the state of the economy, policy changes required and implemented in immediate past.

Budget 2022: Where to watch Economic survey?

You can watch it on the government's official channels. Sansad TV and PIB India will livestream the release of the Economic Survey.

Union Budget 2022: What are economic forecasts by RBI, NSO?



Indian economy, as per the advance estimates of the National Statistical Office (NSO), is expected to record a growth of 9.2 per cent during the current fiscal, lower than 9.5 per cent projected by the Reserve Bank of India.

"India was the only country to announce a slew of structural reforms to expand supply in the medium to long term and avoid long-term damage to productive capacities," the last economic survey had said.

"The upturn in the economy while avoiding a second wave of infections makes India a sui generis case in strategic policymaking amidst a once-in-a-century pandemic," it added.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma