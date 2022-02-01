New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Union Budget 2022 continued the trend of increased government spending on infrastructure development. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that under Prime Minister Gati Shakti master plan, 100 Cargo terminals will be developed during next three years.

100 PM Gati Shakti cargo terminals for multimodal logistic facilities will be developed during the next three years," the Finance Minister said while presenting the Union Budget in Parliament on Tuesday.

What is PM Gati Shakti master plan?

The Gati Shakti National Master Plan for Multimodal Connectivity was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October, last year. Gati Shakti has been developed as a digital platform that aims to bring together a total of 16 ministries at one interface for increased coordination and integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that PM Gati Shakti is driven by 7 engines: roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructure.

"All 7 engines will pull forward the economy in unison," the Finance Minister asserted.

Sitharaman said that projects, supported by energy transmission, IT communication, bulk water and sewerage, in national infrastructure pipeline which pertains to seven engines will be aligned with PM Gati Shakti Framework.

"Touchstone of the master plan will be world class modern Infra, logistics synergy among different modes of movement and location of projects," she said.

What all FM announced under Gati Shakti plan?

The Finance Minister said that PM Gati Shakti Master Plan for expressways will be formulated in 2022-23, to facilitate faster movement of people and goods.

She said that the national highway motorway network will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23 and Rs 20,000 crore will be mobilized to complement public resources.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma