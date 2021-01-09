Union Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the eighth consecutive budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government on February 1 in the Parliament amid daunting economic challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the eighth consecutive budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government on February 1 in the Parliament amid daunting economic challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Sitharaman has concluded the pre-Budget consultations with the concerning officers and the officials in the government and has described the upcoming budget as a "never before" event.

Sitharaman is the second women to present the Union Budget in the history of independent India. Prior to her appointment, the Finance Ministry was held by late Arun Jaitley in the first team of the NDA government at the Centre and he presented the budget five times.

Which finance minister has presented the most number of budgets?

The most number of budgets was presented by former Finance Minister Morarji Desai. Desai presented the budget a total of 10 times, first between 1959 and 1963, and then again between 1967 and 1969. Notably, Desai, who was born on December 29, presented the budget on his birthday on two occasions, both during the leap years.

P Chidambram presented the budget nine times under UPA-1 and UPA-2. He is followed in the list Pranab Mukherjee (eight times), Yashwant Sinha, YB Chawan, and CD Deshmukh (seven times).

Morarji Desai: 10 budgets

P Chidambram: 9 budgets

Pranab Mukherjee - 8 budgets

Yashwant Sinha - 7 budgets

YB Chawan - 7 budgets

CD Deshmukh - 7 budgets

Manmohan Singh - 6 budgets

Arun Jaitley - 5 budgets

Posted By: Lakshay Raja