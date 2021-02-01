New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced several measures for the Infrastructure sector in the Union Budget 2021. Among the steps taken to revive the infrastructure sector to pre-COVID levels, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government has proposed a sharp increase in capital expenditure at 5.54 lakh crore in 2022, which has been increased from Rs 4.39 lakh crore in 2021.



Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2021 in the Parliament, said that the government has also planned to boost the road infrastructure across the country and has aimed to complete 11,000 km of national highway infrastructure in 2021. Sitharaman also announced highways projects in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam. Notably, all these five states will go to polls later this year.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan