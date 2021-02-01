Union Budget 2021; India had started its inoculation drive against the coronavirus on January 16, aiming to vaccinate 3 crore healthcare workers in the first phase while around 27 crore frontline warriors will get inoculated in the second phase.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced Rs 35,000 crore for the COVID-19 vaccines in the country. The announcement came amid the presentation of the Union Budget 2021, which came amid the cascading effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have provided Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccine in this year 2021-22. I'm committed to providing further funds if required. The Budget outlay for health and well being is Rs 2.23 lakh crore in 2021-22 as against BE of Rs 94,452 crore and marks an increase of 137 per cent," she said while presenting 2021-22 Budget in the Lok Sabha.

India had started its inoculation drive against the coronavirus on January 16, aiming to vaccinate 3 crore healthcare workers in the first phase while around 27 crore frontline warriors will get inoculated in the second phase. India had earlier in January approved two vaccines -- Oxford's Covishield manufactured by SII and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin -- for restricted emergency use.

