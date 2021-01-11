New Delhi| Jagran Business Desk: In a first, the Union Budget is going to be completely paperless and this is going to happen for the first time since independence, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It is reported that the government has received permission for the same from both the houses of parliament.

In the printing of the budget, nearly 100 employees are required who need to stay together for a fortnight till the papers are printed, sealed, and delivered on the day of the Budget. But, this time due to COVID19, the finance ministry said that it cannot keep 100 people in the printing press for a fortnight. However, soft copies would be made available.

All the members of the parliament are going to receive the soft copies of the Union Budget. The budget is going to be presented on February 1. The budget session will be held in two parts from January 29 to April 8. The first part of the Budget session would be held from January 29 to February 15, and Part 2 from March 8 to April 8, said Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA).

On January 29, President Ram Nath Kovind is going to address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. The Economic Survey would be presented in the Lok Sabha on January 29 after the President's address.

In the budget session, each house is likely to sit for 5 hours on a working day. The Lok Sabha will sit in the evenings (3 pm to 8 pm) and the Rajya Sabha in the mornings (9 am to 2 pm). On the day of the Presidential address and on the budget day, the timings will changes as the Lok Sabha is likely to be held during the first part of the session and on other days it will be the Rajya Sabha first.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma