Union Budget 2021: As the announcement of the annual budget plan is right around the corner we bring you a list of expectations through a common man’s perspective. Scroll down to read more

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t spared anyone and many people all over the world have been impacted by it. This has not just affected everyone medically but has also caused the financial unrest in many households. Since almost a year the dimensions of expenditures have changed upside down keeping in mind the possible economic uncertainties. While working from home has been promoted worldwide and studies show that people are planning to invest in health insurance rather than other things on priority. Amidst all this, a middle class taxpayer is amongst the most affected ones. Therefore, as the plan of Union Budget 2021 is right around the corner we bring you a list of expectations through a common man’s perspective.

Section 80C

As mentioned above no one has been spared by the wrath of COVID-19 and people have been suffering financially due to the deteriorateed economic conditons in the country. Therefore, it will be helpful for the middle class tax payer if the government increases the upper limit of section 80C which states that an individual can claim tax deductions of upto Rs 1.5 lakh on things like home loan, provident funds, insurances and more. According to an IANS report the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to increase the limit of the basic tax exemption for income tax from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to improve the in-hand income of the people.

Health insurance premium

The global pandemic is at its peek and so are the people’s interests in the health insurance policies. Coronavirus outbreak has led many to invest on their health and as a result a health insurance policy is the need of the hour. Many IT giants and big firms are providing the health relief to their employees. According to Section 80D an individual is eligible to claim upto Rs 1 lakh on the medical insurance premium in case it is being bought for family.

Work From Home

Working from home (WFH) is the new normal for most of the people now and many firms have inculcated the WFH policy over the year. Hence, it is necessary for the employees to get WFH allowances due to the extra expenditures to set up a proper working space at home. It is expected that the government may provide some aid for the salary drawing employees in the forthcoming budget.

Meanwhile, apart from the above, the government may also raise the tax on capital gains keeping in mind the inflation in the stock market.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal