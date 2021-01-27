Union Budget 2021 is all set to be unveiled on Feb 1. Read on to know what to expect for health sector from upcoming annual budget for the next fiscal year.

New Delhi |Jagran Business Desk: In the upcoming financial year, the government is likely to double the expenditure on health. The aim is to increase the budget on health by 4 percent of GDP in four years. The main reason for the expected big change is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic where India wants to improve the health system.

As per Reuters, the expenditure may increase upto Rs 1.2 to 1.3 lakh crore for the financial year starting from April 1, 2021. In the current financial year, the health budget is 626 billion rupees.

New health care plan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to unveil the annual budget on February 1. In one of her statements she has stated that this budget will be the best budget in a hundred years. It is also expected that she may issue a new healthcare plan. However, nothing has been confirmed yet as the scheme is not public.

Health budget in comparison with other countries

Despite high growth rates for decades, India's health spending is only 1.3 percent of GDP. This is much lower than other developed countries in BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa). Therefore, this time the budget for the health sector is targeted to increase to 4% of GDP in the next four years.

However, the nation's health system has received some relief from the state's efforts to meet the demand for beds and oxygen cylinders, which were the need of the hour in several covid care centers and hospitals during the epidemic.

Meanwhile, talking about the COVID-19 data, so far as many as 1,06,77,937 coronavirus cases have been reported in the country. Out of them, 1,03,45,661 people have been cured while 1,74,193 people are still COVID-19 positive. On the other hand, 1,53,626 people have succumbed to the deadly virus.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal