Union Budget 2021: The first part of the Budget Session will commence on January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address and will end on February 15.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Budget Session of the Parliament will commence from January 29 and the Union Budget will be presented by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources.

According to news agency PTI, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that the Budget Session, this year, will be held in two parts. The first part of the Budget Session will commence on January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address and will end on February 15. The second part of the session will take place from March 8 to April 8.

Earlier last month, the Centre had cancelled the Winter Session of the Parliament citing COVID-19 pandemic in the country. However, the move created a controversy with opposition leaders terming the cancellation as a trick to avoid the questions on ongoing farmers' protest against the new Agri laws enacted by the Centre in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament in September.

""I have informally contacted floor leaders of various political parties and they have expressed their concerns about the ongoing pandemic and opined of doing away with Winter Session. The government is willing to have the next session of Parliament at the earliest. It would be appropriate to have the Budget Session, 2021 in January, keeping in mind the unprecedented circumstances created by Covid-19 pandemic," the letter by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi stated.

This will be the first budget after the country faced an unprecedented Coronavirus crisis which ravaged the economy and brought the GDP to a record low. Meanwhile, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reportedly concluded the pre-Budget consultations with the concerning officers and the officials in the government.

Before the Budget, the Ministry of Finance will also organise the 'Halwa ceremony', which marks the process of printing documents of the budget paper. The ministry will also release the Economic Survey before the budget, which is the annual flagship document.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan