Union Budget 2021: The budget session of the Parliament will begin from January 29 and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on February 1.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Amid the raging protests against the three farm laws, the central government is expected to announce some perks and sops for the farmers in the Union Budget 2021. The farmers have been protesting against the farm laws and since November last year and have accused the government of helping businessmen.

With farmers continuing their protest against three farm laws, the central government might expand the 'Kisan Rail Sewa' services in the country. According to media reports, the scheme will help the government in achieving 'Doubling the Farmer's Income' mission.

Reports have also claimed that the Ministry of Railways is looking to cross the 1000 'Kisan Rail Run' in the financial year 2021-22 to help the farmers increase their income.

What is the 'Kisan Rail Scheme'?

The Kisan Rail Scheme was announced by the central government in Budget 2020. While announcing the scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the Centre will set-up 'Kisan Rail' through the public-private-partnership (PPP) mode for a cold supply chain to transport perishable goods.

The scheme aims to provide cheaper and faster transportation facility and provide seamless supply chain to the farmers, preventing the destruction of perishable farm produce thereby opening up the scope to increase their income.

Through this scheme, the farmers can transport notified fruits and vegetables at 50 per cent subsidised rates across India.

The Kisan Rail Scheme has also got a good response from the farmers which might prompt the government to expand it.

On December 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also flagged off the 100th Kisan Rail train service of the Indian Railways. During the inauguration, PM Modi had said that over 80 per cent of the small and marginal farmers of the country have got great power through Kisan Rail.

"The farmer used to spend a lot on rent for transporting his crop to distant markets. In view of this problem, three years ago our government gave 50 per cent subsidy on transportation of tomatoes, onions and potatoes," PM Modi had said.

Union Budget 2021:

"The budget will be presented on February 1. If there are any emergency bills or ordinance to bring, we will prefer to do that in first phase. Bills which need to be taken will be taken. There will be question and zero hour as well and the rest will be at the discretion of the Speaker," Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi had said.

