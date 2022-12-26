UK-Based Consultancy Says India To Rise To 3rd Spot In World Economic League Table By 2032

CEBR predicted that India will become the third $10 trillion economy in 2035 and the world's third-largest by 2032.

ACCORDING to the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR, not to be confused with the US-based CBER that is centred in the Miller College of Business, Indiana), a UK-based independent consultancy that provides economic forecasting and analysis to private firms and public organisations, the world economy is looking at a recession in 2023.

CEBR said this is primarily because of higher borrowing costs that were aimed at tackling inflation.

On the other hand, India’s growth trajectory is firmly in place and the country will rise from number five on the World Economic League Table to number three by 2032. It also predicts that China will wrest the top spot from the US by 2036.

The global economy surpassed $100 trillion for the first time in 2022 but will stall in 2023 as policy makers continue their fight against soaring prices, the British consultancy said in its annual World Economic League Table.

The report stated, "The battle against inflation is not won yet. We expect central bankers to stick to their guns in 2023 despite the economic costs. The cost of bringing inflation down to more comfortable levels is a poorer growth outlook for a number of years to come."

The findings are more pessimistic than the latest forecast from the International Monetary Fund. That institution warned in October that more than a third of the world economy will contract and there is a 25 per cent chance of global GDP growing by less than 2 per cent in 2023, which it defines as a global recession.

Even so, by 2037, world gross domestic product will have doubled as developing economies catch up with the richer ones. The shifting balance of power will see the East Asia and Pacific region account for over a third of global output by 2037, while Europe's share shrinks to less than a fifth.

CEBR takes its base data from the IMF's World Economic Outlook and uses an internal model to forecast growth, inflation and exchange rates.

China is now not set to overtake the US as the world's largest economy until 2036 at the earliest – six years later than expected. That reflects China's zero Covid policy and rising trade tensions with the west slow, which have slowed its expansion.

Emerging economies with natural resources will get a "substantial boost" as fossil fuels play an important part in the switch to renewable energy.

The global economy is a long way from the $80,000 per capita GDP level at which carbon emissions decouple from growth, which means further policy interventions are needed to hit the target of limiting global warming to just 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

(With input from agencies)