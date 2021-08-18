According to the latest guidelines by UIDAI, if a person wishes to change his/her address on an Aadhaar card then they have to submit some form of proof.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar Card has become one of the most essential documents for an Indian citizen. This particular document is required in every legal paperwork. A few days back the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) informed people that they can change their address on the Aadhaar Card without any address proof. However, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now changed the rule and the ‘no-proof provision’ has been halted.

According to the latest guidelines by UIDAI, if a person wishes to change his/her address on an Aadhaar card then they have to submit some form of proof. If someone fails to make changes or update the card then will no longer be able to avail the benefits of the Aadhaar Card.

If you want to change the address of your Aadhaar Card then here are the steps :

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website.

Step 2: You will find the option of ‘My Aadhaar’ under that you will find the option of ‘Update Aadhaar’ click on it

Step3: Once you open the ‘Update Aadhaar' page you will see an option called ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’. Click on it

Step 4: After that, you have to enter the necessary details of your Aadhaar card and the captcha code to complete the verification.

Step 5: On this page, you have to enter your new address and the details asked.

Step 6: After this, you have to upload any 32 officially accepted UIDAI Aadhaar proof documents. (Given below)

List of Acceptable Documents for POA (Proof of Address)

1. Passport

2. PAN Card

3. Ration/ PDS Photo Card

4. Voter ID

5. Driving License

6. Government Photo ID Cards/ Service photo identity card issued by PSU

7. NREGA Job Card

8. Photo ID issued by Recognized Educational Institution

9. Arms License

10. Photo Bank ATM Card

11. Photo Credit Card

12. Pensioner Photo Card

13. Freedom Fighter Photo Card

14. Kissan Photo Passbook

15. CGHS/ ECHS Photo Card

16. Address Card having Name and Photo issued by Department of Posts

17. Certificate of Identity having photo issued by Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

18. Disability ID Card/ handicapped medical certificate issued by the respective State/ UT Governments/ Administrations

19. Bhamashah Card/Jan-Aadhaar card issued by Govt. of Rajasthan

20. Certificate from Superintendent/ Warden/ Matron/ Head of Institution of recognized shelter homes or orphanages etc. on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

21. Certificate of Identity having photo issued by MP or MLA or MLC or Municipal Councilor on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

22. Certificate of Identity having photo issued by Village Panchayat Head or Mukhiya or its equivalent authority (for rural areas) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update

23. Gazette notification for name change

24. Marriage certificate with photograph

25. RSBY Card

26. SSLC book having candidates photograph

27. ST/ SC/ OBC certificate with photograph

28. School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC), containing name and photograph

29. Extract of School Records issued by Head of School containing name and photograph

30. Bank Pass Book having name and photograph.

31. Certificate of Identity containing name and photo issued by Recognized Educational Institution signed by Head of Institute on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update.

32. Certificate of identity containing Name, DOB and Photograph issued by Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on UIDAI standard certificate format for enrolment/ update.

Previously the address change on the Aadhaar card could have been done with the help of an Address Validation Letter, however, the UIDAI has put a halt to it. In a tweet on the entity’s official handle it read, “Dear Resident, the Address Validation Letter facility has been discontinued until further notice. Kindly request your address update using another valid PoA document from the list.”

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen