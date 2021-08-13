The application process will start on August 12 and the last date for candidates to enrol themselves in the application is September 03 2021. The fee for the General, EWS and OBC category is Rs. 850 whereas the candidates belonging from the SC/ST/PWBD are not liable for the application fee.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Bank of India has rolled out 347 vacancies for various posts such as senior manager, assistant manager etc. In order to apply candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of UBI – www.unionbankofindia.co.in

Meanwhile, candidates who get selected can be posted in any branch/office Bank throughout entire India. It should also be noted that the 347 vacancies are tentative in nature which means that the vacancies can be reduced or increased.

Further, the 347 vacancies are classified as 60 vacancies are each for the post of Senior Manager (Risk), Manager (Risk ), 07 Vacancies are each for the post of Manager (Civil Engineer), Manager (Architect). 02 vacancies have been allotted for the post of Manager (Electrical Engineer), 1 vacancy is for the post of Manager (Printing Technologist) whereas 50 vacancy id dedicated for post of Manager (Forex), 14 vacancies are for the post of Manager (Chartered Accountant), 26 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager (Technical Officer) and 120 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager (Forex).

"The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility in respect of educational qualification shall be the last date for online registration as notified i.e. 03.09.2021. The date of passing the examination, which is reckoned for eligibility under the parameter of educational qualification, will be the date appearing on the mark sheet/passing certificate, whichever is earlier. The applicants should indicate the percentage calculated to the nearest two decimals in the online applications. where CGPA (Cumulative Grade Points Average) / SGPA (Semester Grade Point Average) /OGPA (Overall Grade Point Average) are awarded" the notice reads as quoted by Time of India.

Here's how you can apply for the UBI recruitment 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website of the UBI: www.unionbankofindia.co.in

Step 2: You will find a recruitment tab on the home page

Step 3: Click on Apply

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details like Name, Contact details, and Email-id

Step 5: Upload the required documents: Photo, signature and other documents

Step 6: Once completed the registration form pay the application fee

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen