Two-Third Taxpayers Likely To Shift To New Tax Regime In 2023-24: CBDT Chairman

The Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Nitin Gupta, said that he expects 50–66 percent of the taxpayers to switch over to the new tax regime in the next financial year.

"We have left it to the tax payers as to how many people will shift to the new tax regime. We have left it up to the tax payers which tax regime they want to live in, but we think that at least 50 percent to 65-66 percent (two-thirds) of taxpayers are likely to switch over to the new tax regime in the first year itself," Gupta told ANI in an interview.

Citing the budget announcement, the CBDT chairman said that the income tax rebate limit available for salaried and individual tazpayers under the new income tax regime, that was introduced in 2020, has been hiked to Rs 7 lakh from the present Rs 5 lakh.

He added that the government had also announced the five slabs in the new income tax regime.

The central government announced that income up to Rs 3 lakh is tax-free, income above Rs 3 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh is taxed at 5%, income above Rs 6 lakh and up to Rs 9 lakh is taxed at 10%, income above Rs 12 lakh and up to Rs 15 lakh is taxed at 20%, and income above Rs 15 lakh is taxed at 30%.

"Not only salaried, even non-salaried people who are also ordinary people, we have widened the slabs, reduced the tax slabs from 6 to 5 slab. We believe that many people will shift to this scheme," CBDT chief said.

"I assure that this scheme will be beneficial for anyone whose income is up to ? 7 lakh. The person who is salaried class and earns more than 7 lakh then we have given him the benefit of standard deduction of Rs 50,000, this means that if someone's total income is 7.5 lakhs, then even after getting the deduction of 50,000, his income will remain 7 lakh and he will not have to pay any tax," he explained.

(With PTI Inputs)