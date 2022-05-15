New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The richest person in the world Elon Musk, took to Twitter on Sunday and claimed that the Twitter legal team has accused him of “violating their NDA” as the Tesla CEO has revealed the "bot check sample size”. Back on Friday, Musk also tweeted that his $44 billion deal with micro-blogging platform Twitter was temporarily on hold.

"Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!, This actually happened," tweeted Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc.

Following his announcement regarding putting the Twitter deal on hold, Elon Musk on Saturday announced that his team will go for a ‘random sampling’, where they will pick 100 followers and check their Twitter accounts.

“To find out, my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @twitter. I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover…,” Musk tweeted.

Elon Musk enjoys a massive following on Twitter with a whopping number of 93 million followers.

In a follow-up tweet, he mentioned, “Any sensible random sampling process is fine. If many people independently get similar results for % of fake/spam/duplicate accounts, that will be telling. I picked 100 as the sample size number because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5% fake/spam/duplicate.”

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging platform Twitter has agreed to an acquisition by Musk. Earlier this week, Elon Musk said that if his acquisition of the social media company is successfully done, then he will reverse the ban made on former US President Donald Trump because according to Musk, banning Donald Trump from Twitter was a mistake.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen