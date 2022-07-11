Twitter Hires Top US Legal Firm To Sue Elon Musk For Pulling Out Of USD 44 Billion Deal: Report

Micro-blogging website Twitter has hired US law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP to sue Tesla chief executive officer (CEO) Elon Musk after he abandoned the USD 44 billion takeover deal, according to a report by Reuters.

Notably, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz was one of the legal advisers for Musk's plan to take Tesla private in 2018.

Musk and Twitter had reached an acquisition agreement at USD 54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately USD 44 billion. In May, Musk put the deal on hold to allow his team to review the veracity of Twitter's claim that less than 5 per cent of accounts on the platform are bots or spam.

Last week, he said he was abandoning the deal, accusing Twitter of "misleading" statements about the number of fake and spam accounts. Musk also alleged that the social media platform breached the agreement by sacking two top managers without his consent.

"As further described below, Mr Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement," Musk lawyer Mike Ringler told Twitter's board members in a letter while adding that Musk strongly believes that the proportion of spam and fake accounts is "wildly higher" than 5 per cent.

"In short, Twitter has not provided information that Mr Musk has requested for nearly two months notwithstanding his repeated, detailed clarifications intended to simplify Twitter's identification, collection, and disclosure of the most relevant information sought in Mr Musk's original requests," the letter read.

Later, Twitter vowed to sue the 51-year-old SpaceX founder and enforce the merger agreement.

"The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery," Bret Taylor, Twitter's chairman, said in a tweet.