Washington (US) | Jagran News Desk: Micro-blogging website Twitter "does not believe in free speech" and people working at the organisation "hated" after Tesla Chief Executive Officer (CEO) sealed a deal with the management to buy the social media platform for USD 44 billion, alleged an employee who claims to be a senior engineer at the firm.

The employee has been identified as Siru Murugesan. His purported video has been released by an American far-right activist group Project Veritas on Twitter where Murugesan claimed Twitter has a "strong left-wing bias" and right-wingers are "openly censored" by it.

In the video, which has been widely shared across social media platforms, Murugesan said his colleagues "hate, hate, hate" the proposed takeover by Musk. He said the working culture at Twitter is so left-leaning that employees working there "have changed their original views".

"They're like, this would be my last day if this happens," he replied when asked how his co-workers responded to the news of Musk's buyout.

He said 'a lot has changed' since Musk began the takeover process in April and employees were worried for their jobs, as his companies run differently in contrast to Twitter's 'socialist' workplace.

"He's a capitalist and we weren't really operating as capitalists, more like very socialist. Like we're all commie as f***."

Murugesan said the company's operating procedures were extremely lax and "essentially like everyone gets to do whatever they want".

Murugesan said that many staffers had openly tried to thwart the Musk takeover and a lot of employees revolted against it.

"Employees warned of the 'exodus' of staff," he said after Musk announced the Twitter takeover. "We did all we could, to like revolt against it."

Musk had agreed to acquire Twitter for a USD 44 billion deal. However, on Tuesday, he declared that the deal cannot move forward unless the company shows public proof that less than 5 per cent of the accounts on the social media platform are fake or spam.

"20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be much higher. My offer was based on Twitter's SEC filings being accurate," Musk tweeted. "Yesterday, Twitter's CEO publicly refused to show proof of 5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does."

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma