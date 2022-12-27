Tripura Hikes DA And DR To 20% For State Employees And Pensioners

THE STATE GOVERNMENT OF TRIPURA has decided to increase Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 12 percentage points bringing the total to 20 per cent, news agency ANI quoted Chief Minister Manik Saha as saying.

“Today we have increased DA/DR by 12% for state government employees and pensioners. Now the total DA is 20%, it will be effective from December 2022. More than 1 lakh regular employees and 80,800 pensioners will be benefitted,” ANI tweeted quoting Saha.

The chief minister said that revision will come into effect from December 1. The news comes a few months shy of the 2023 Tripura Legislative Assembly election, which is scheduled to be held in Tripura by March 2023.

The earlier rate for Dearness Allowance was 8 per cent. Meanwhile, under the 7th Pay Commission, the Cabinet in March approved hiking DA by 3 percentage points, taking it to 38 per cent.

"Today announced 12 percent hike in DA/DR for the employees & pensioners. Besides, also declared over 50 percent hike in remuneration of DRWs MRWs PTWs, and Contingent workers. The decisions will benefit around 1,94,000 persons/ families and will have a positive impact on the overall development," Chief Minister Manik Saha tweeted.

Besides, the state government also declared over a 50 per cent hike in remuneration of casual-and-part-time-workers, which are over 8,600 in number.

Earlier in August, the state cabinet cleared a proposal for a 5 per cent hike in dearness allowance for state government employees and pensioners with effect from July 1.

The DA and remuneration hike will put an additional Rs 120 crore (Rs 1,440 crore) annually into the hands of the employees and pensioners.

The announcement was made despite having a huge debt burden left over by the previous CPI (M) regime, which was in power in the state for over two decades.

