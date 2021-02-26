As per a DGCA order, airlines have been asked to charge a "reasonable" price on passengers "who buy light fares and turn up with airport with check-in bags".

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Travelling on domestic flights have become expensive ever since airlines increased fares to recover the loses suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, travelling within India without any check-in bags will soon become cheaper as per the new rules by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to a report by The Times of India, the DGCA has removed the restriction imposed over airlines on check-in bags which could make flight journeys cheaper by Rs 200. The report, however, claimed that the changes will come into effect once fare bands for domestic flights are removed.

The Times of India report said that airlines as per a DGCA order issued on Thursday have been asked to charge a "reasonable" price on passengers "who buy light fares and turn up with airport with check-in bags". The order read that airlines will also be allowed to offer free baggage allowance as well as 'zero baggage or check-in baggage'.

"This will be subject to the condition that the passenger booking ticket under such fare scheme is made aware of the charges that shall be applicable if he passengers turn up with the baggage for check-in at the airline counter. These applicable charges shall be reasonable; prominently displayed to the passenger at the time of booking of the ticket and also to be printed on the ticket," the DGCA order read, as reported by The Times of India.

All domestic and international flights were shut after the Centre announced a nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown on March 24 last year. However, flights resumed in a staggered manner from May 25 last year following the Home Ministry guidelines.

In December, the Centre also increased the cap on the number of domestic passenger flights that Airlines were allowed to operate from the existing 70 per cent to 80 per cent of their pre-COVID levels.

"Domestic operations recommenced with 30K passengers on 25 May and have now touched a high of 2.52 lakhs on 30 November 2020. Ministry of Civil Aviation is now allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 70 per cent to 80 per cent of pre-COVID approved capacity," tweeted Hardeep Singh Puri.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma