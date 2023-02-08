Travellers From G20 Nations Can Make Payments In India Using UPI Announces RBI

VISITORS arriving in India from G20 nations will be able to make payments to Indian merchants using the popular United Payments Interface (UPI), Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Wednesday. The central bank is also planning to extend this facility to other nations later.

"UPI has become hugely popular for retail digital payments in India. It is now proposed to permit all inbound travellers to India to use UPI for their merchant payments (P2M) while they are in the country," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Das announced this change in the monetary policy statement.

Also Watch:

This facility will be extended, on a pilot basis, to citizens of G20 nations arriving at airports in select cities of India, Das informed. India has assumed the presidency of this G20 summit, which is expected to be a major opportunity for the country to attract foreign investment.

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union are members of the G20. G20, or Group of 20, is a forum of governments of the world’s major developed and developing economies.

UPI is an online payments system, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India, that enables users to add multiple bank accounts in one application and merges several banking features including fund routing and merchant payments. It makes digital transactions hassle-free for users and merchants. The value of transactions made through UPI had reached Rs 13 Lakh Crore in January, PTI reported.

Making international travel easier for Indians, PhonePe launched a new service that allows users to pay foreign merchants using ‘UPI international’. Merchants in United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Mauritius, Nepal, and Bhutan can accept payments supported by ‘UPI International’ if they have a local Quick Response code (QR code).

Meanwhile, another pilot project ‘Coin Vending Machine’ will also be launched in 12 cities, the Governor informed today. Residents of these cities will be able to get coins using a QR Code that will be available on the machines.

(With agency inputs)