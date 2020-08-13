The launch of the platform is expected to further carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms undertaken during the last six years.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched 'Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest' platform, which is aimed at simplifying the country’s tax system. He also unveiled the next phase of direct tax reforms aimed at easing compliance and rewarding honest taxpayers as the government looks to rebuild the pandemic-hit economy.

The virtual event will be witnessed by various chambers of commerce, trade associations, chartered accountants' associations and "eminent" taxpayers, an official statement said on Wednesday.

While the statement did not give details of the reforms to be unveiled, the launch of the platform is expected to further carry forward the journey of direct tax reforms undertaken during the last six years.

Here are the highlights of 'Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest' platform launch event:

11:30 am: Our effort is that our tax system should be seamless, painless, faceless: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

11:25 am: There was a time when there used to be a lot of talk about reforms. Sometimes decisions were taken out of compulsion or pressure and were called reforms. Due to this, the desired results could not be achieved. Now this thinking & approach, both have changed: PM Modi

11:22 am: "Today as the tax system is becoming faceless, it is giving confidence to the taxpayer of fairness and fearlessness," PM Modi said.

11:21 am: The emphasis is on making every rule-law, policy people-centric and public friendly. This is the use of the new governance model and the country is getting its results: PM Modi

11:20 am: This platform has big reforms such as faceless assessment, faceless appeal, and taxpayers charter. Faceless assessment & taxpayers charter come in force from today, whereas faceless appeal service will be available from September 25: PM Modi

11:16 am: Honouring the honest is the idea behind this initiative: PM Modi

11:15 am: Banking the unbanked, securing the unsecured, funding the unfunded has been our motto for the last 6 years: PM Modi

11:06 am: PM Modi launches 'Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest' platform, says Faceless Assessment and Taxpayers' Charter are applicable from today while faceless appeal will be implemented from September 25.

10:47 am: The Budget for 2020-21 fiscal unveiled on February 1, had announced a 'taxpayer charter', which is expected to have statutory status and will empower citizens by ensuring time-bound services by the Income Tax department.

The charter will ensure trust between a taxpayer and the administration and reduce harassment, as well as increase efficiency of the department, Sitharman had said in her Budget speech.

10:28 am: The recent tax reforms announced by the government include reduction in corporate tax to 22 per cent from 30 per cent for existing companies and 15 per cent for new manufacturing units, scraping of dividend distribution tax and faceless assessment.

10:18 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a tweet on Wednesday said, "Truly, this shall mark an important step forward in providing a simple and transparent taxation regime for India".

