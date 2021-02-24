Around 10:00 am, Sensex was trading at 50,149.60, higher by 398.19 points or 0.80 per cent from its previous close of 49,751.41.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) halted trading on Wednesday after live price quotes of spot Nifty and Bank Nifty indexes have stopped updating due to a technical glitch. The NSE India said that all segments including the future and option (F&O) and cash segments were closed at 11:40 am today and will be restored as soon as the issue is resolved.

The glitch occurred as rates on NSE stopped updating at 10.08 a.m. which led to the closure of the F&O segment by 11:40 am and the Cash market by 11:43 am. The bourse said it depends on two telecom service providers for connectivity, and both failed simultaneously resulting in the outage. However, the broader Indian markets were not impacted, as communication lines at BSE continued even as NSE faced troubles.

"We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as the issue is resolved," NSE said in a tweet.

"We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system," it added.

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in the opening session on Wednesday tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, despite a weak trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE index was trading 207 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 49,958.41. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 69.35 points or 0.47 per cent up at 14,777.15.

Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, SBI, Reliance Industries, ONGC and UltraTech Cement. On the other hand, TCS, PowerGrid, Infosys, HUL and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 7.09 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 49,751.41, and Nifty settled 32.10 points or 0.22 per cent up at 14,707.80.

