New Delhi | Jagran Brand Desk: With the festive season already here, you may be looking forward to celebrations with your loved ones. Most families are already busy renovating, refurbishing, and cleaning their homes, preparing to host guests and parties. On the other hand, many consider this period auspicious and make big-ticket purchases such as cars, jewellery, and gold.

However, fulfilling all these needs over the extended festive period requires ample funds. You can always turn to your savings, but you run the risk of depleting future security, which may dampen your festive spirit. To prevent this, a viable option to consider is a quick personal loan. Using the funds from a personal loan, you can finance all your expenses without straining your savings. What’s more, you do not have to cap your expenses or compromise on your goals and dreams.

Read on to know why you should opt for a quick personal loan this festive season.

Get access to a sizable amount to finance every festive purchase

With a quick personal loan, you can borrow a high-value sanction. Use it to fund a wide range of purchases. Being an unsecured offering, a personal loan eliminates any risk to your assets as it doesn’t require you to pledge any collateral. Do note that lenders will assess your financial profile and repayment capacity before granting loan approval. So, ensure that you check the lender’s personal loan eligibility criteria before applying for the loan.

Apart from requiring no collateral, this loan has no restrictions on its use. This gives you complete freedom to use the personal loan sanction to facilitate any expense. You can use this loan amount to renovate your home, buy gifts for relatives and friends, make big-ticket purchases for yourself or finance an international trip with your family. Use the funds from a quick personal loan to sweeten the festive atmosphere in your home. A small amount loan can guarantee grand celebrations with all the bells and whistles with no financial constraints!

Enjoy a prompt procedure that guarantees quick access to finance

Festivals are the busiest time of the year. Several tasks require your attention and adding a drawn-out loan application process only adds stress to the experience. Moreover, with shopping portals offering sales for only a limited time, you need immediate access to funds to grab the best deals. Thankfully, applying for a personal loan is a simple, hassle-free, and prompt process.

Most lenders nowadays have digital provisions, making it very easy to get a personal loan. Apply online for the best experience, and you can enjoy this benefit from the comfort of your home too! Furthermore, most top-tier lenders provide a personal loan app, using which you can apply for a quick personal loan in a flash. With no collateral required, you only need to meet the eligibility criteria to get approval.

Get the money in your bank as fast as you’d like

With no need to pledge collateral, a quick personal loan application procedure is straightforward and short. Being an unsecured loan, lenders do not need to conduct any time-consuming asset evaluation procedures. Therefore, most renowned lenders offer quick approval within minutes once you meet the eligibility criteria. In a best-case scenario, this is complemented by the same-day disbursal of the loan amount. As such, you do not miss out on any expense, nor do you have to miss out on limited-time offers due to a lack of money.

Repay the loan affordably, without dampening the festive spirit

Repayment is often a concern for many, but this isn’t a problem with a personal loan. Thanks to flexible tenor options and competitive rates, you can repay the loan comfortably. Lenders may even have provisions that allow you to tailor payments to suit your financial strategy.

A quick personal loan is the best go-to financing option this festive season, and it has so much to offer. However, you must choose the right lender to ensure you get all its benefits. One great option to consider is the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, as it assures easy access to a hefty loan sanction and a range of other value-added features. Here, you can get approved for up to Rs.25 lakh without needing to pledge any assets. It features a competitive personal loan interest rate and flexible repayment tenors of up to 60 months.

To further lighten your repayment burden, Bajaj Finserv offers the Flexi loan facility. Here, you can choose to pay interest-only EMIs and reduce your monthly payments by up to 45%*. To truly enjoy a hassle-free experience, be sure to use the online calculator to calculate personal loan EMI and or check personal loan eligibility on the Bajaj Finserv website. Getting a quick personal loan is simple with Bajaj Finserv, and to get started right away, check your pre-approved offer right away.

(Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.)

