Tirupati Temple Worth 2.25 Lakh Crore, Richer Than Many Major Indian Companies

Nearly 90 years since it was founded, Tirupati's world famous Lord Venkateswara temple declared its wealth for the first time — an eye-watering Rs 2.25 lakh crore. It hold assets including 10.25 tonnes of gold deposits in banks, 2.5 tonnes of gold jewellery, about Rs 16,000 crore worth deposits in banks and 960 properties across India.

To put things into perspective and going by stock exchange data at current trading price, the net worth of the Tirupati temple, as it is popularly called, is more than several blue-chip Indian firms. At the close of trading on Friday, IT, consulting and business process service company Wipro had a market cap of Rs 2.14 lakh crore and UltraTech Cement had a market value of Rs 1.99 lakh crore. Nestle’s Indian subsidiary, meanwhile, had a market cap of Rs 1.96 lakh crore.

Less than two dozen companies have market valuation larger than the temple trust's net worth. These include billionaire the Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries Ltd (Rs 17.53 lakh crore), Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 11.76 lakh crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 8.34 lakh crore), Infosys (Rs 6.37 lakh crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 6.31 lakh crore), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (Rs 5.92 lakh crore), State Bank of India (Rs 5.29 lakh crore), Bharti Airtel (Rs 4.54 lakh crore) and ITC (Rs 4.38 lakh crore).

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is the keeper of the temple dedicated to Tirupati's presiding deity, Lord Venkateswara. It has accumulated this wealth as a result of the offerings made by devotees. In the about Rs 3,100 crore annual budget for 2022-23 presented in February, the TTD has projected over Rs 668 crore as income in the form of interests from cash deposits in banks. Also, Rs 1,000 crore income was predicted in the form of cash offerings alone — by about 2.5 crore devotees — in the hundi of the hill temple.

TTD also administers a large number of temples in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra and New Delhi. Temple officials were quoted telling sources that assigning a value to antique jewellery and properties including cottages and guest houses on the seven hills to provide amenities to devotees could be misleading and hence does not form part of the estimated general asset value.

(With Inputs from PTI)