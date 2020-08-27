In a letter to the employees of the company, Mayer said that he has decided to resign from position because the “political environment has sharply changed”.

Washington (USA) | Jagran Business Desk: Days after the US President Donald Trump threatened to ban TikTok unless it sells its US operations to an American company, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the short-form video-sharing app Kevin Mayer on Thursday resigned from his position.

In a letter to the employees of the company, Mayer said that he has decided to resign from position because the “political environment has sharply changed”.

“I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for,” said Mayer, who joined TikTok as CEO in May.

“Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company,” he added.

Following his resignation, TikTok announced that company General Manager Vanessa Pappas will replace Kevin Mayer on an interim basis.

“We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin's role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision. We thank him for his time at the company and wish him well,” TikTok said in a statement.

This comes just days after TikTok sued the Trump administration over an executive order banning transactions in the United States with the popular short-form video-sharing app.

Earlier, Trump had signed an executive order banning any US transactions with ByteDance, set to take effect in 45 days. He later issued another executive order, requiring ByteDance to divest its interests in TikTok's operations in the US within 90 days.

"The following actions shall be prohibited beginning 45 days after the date of this order... any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with ByteDance Ltd," the order read.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma